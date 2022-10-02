Herndon Man Charged With Murder of Leesburg Man

Mario R. Hernandez-Navarrate, 19, of Herndon was charged with second-degree murder and grand larceny after a Leesburg-area man was found dead Sept. 30.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to an Evergreen Mills Road home on Friday after receiving a check the welfare call. Carroll T. Davis, Jr. 62, was found deceased inside. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Hernandez-Navarrate was apprehended Friday after he was involved in a vehicle crash in the victim’s vehicle in Fairfax County. He was arrested by the Virginia State Police on unrelated charges and held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.