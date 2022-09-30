Student Charged Following Assault at Independence High School

One student was taken into custody, and another was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after the two were involved in an altercation at Independence High School on Sept. 28.

Deputies and an ambulance were called to the school shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday after an altercation between two students in the school’s first-floor bathroom.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, one student was served with a petition for aggravated malicious wounding and taken to the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center on Sept 29. Aggravated malicious wounding is a Class 2 felony if the victim is severely injured and is left with permanent and significant physical injury.

According to an email to parents from Principal John Gabriel, numerous students recorded the incident on their cell phones. He asked parents to review their student’s social media accounts and what they were posting and encouraged them to observe the “See Something, Say Something” protocol and to tell staff immediately when incidents occur.