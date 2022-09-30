School Board Sends Strategic Plan Back for More Work

On Tuesday, the School Board voted unanimously to send the division’s strategic plan draft metrics back to committee for more work.

Assistant Superintendent Ashley Ellis, Chief of Staff Dan Smith and Director of Research Assessment Ryan Tyler on Tuesday presented the draft metrics for the One LCPS 2027 Strategic Plan for Excellence. They used the guiding question: “How do we know we are making progress toward the mission, vision and goals outlined in the strategic plan.”

The board previously approved the vision, mission, goals and aligned actions for the plan in June of this year, but the Strategic Plan Implementation Steering Committee hadn’t developed the metrics yet.

After a lengthy discussion that ranged from concerns over data being taken primarily from surveys and that the response to those surveys was not adequate, to clarifications and possible adjustments of some key performance indicators (KPIs) and key drivers within the goals, to whether a substitute motion could be made on a substitute motion.

During the presentation key drivers were defined as what happens as a result of an activity and a KPI was defined as the big picture change that happens as a result of the key driver.

Tom Marshall (Leesburg) raised the question about getting data from surveys and expressed concern over it because he said, “surveys are perceptions and perceptions do not always equal reality.”

Ellis pointed out that certain KPIs were measured by surveys while others were not.

Tyler said about 13-16% of families participated in surveys in the past and later noted that participation for staff members was 50% and closer to 70-80% for students.

Denise Corbo (At-large) expressed concern over how much the metrics were evaluating the school’s performance based on surveys and expressed her frustration that other divisions had created a strategic plan in a year while Loudoun County was still in the talking phase.

“I have said from the beginning, I still believe we have an incomplete plan … and I just don’t understand why it’s taking us so long to create a plan, to provide the data and the criteria for how we are going to evaluate,” Corbo said, adding, “to me that starts with leadership, leadership drives the strategic plan. And I can’t help but wonder how other school divisions can do it and have data and have a completed plan in such a short amount of time and we can’t.”

Jeff Morse (Dulles) said he was struggling with the methodology of the plan and what was being called key drivers and the assessment of key drivers using KPIs.

“A key driver to me is an opportunity or an environment which is going to benefit our solution or is going to help us get to that solution. I think what we have done is it appears we have taken key drivers which could be our performance indicators and we are kind of lumping them together and throwing them over into a KPI which is an assessment,” Morse said.

He pointed out that he has previously expressed concerns that the division isn’t getting a good sense of the community through conducting surveys. He said there seems to be a disconnect with that aspect.

“So what I am struggling with is the key drivers appear to have the meat of what we really want to see and what the actions of the division are looking for,” he said.

Andrew Hoyler (Broad Run) agreed with Morse and expressed concern that there was no mention of English Learner students or economically disadvantaged students in the document. He also pointed out that some of the baseline KPIs were still showing “to be determined,” which he though was strange for something like graduation rates within the division.

Hoyler ended up making a substitute motion to send the document back to the committee for further work.

“If we are only getting 13-16% response on these surveys that’s not a very good number for us to be basing such an important plan for the next five years on,” Hoyler said.

After more discussion, Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) made a substitute motion to clarify what he felt the direction of the board was. He proposed having the committee finalize the KPIs and metrics and present the final ones for each goal during future meetings for board approval.

The substitute motion caused confusion and more questions and a greater discussion on the timeline for getting the KPI’s quicker with Hoyler pointing out they were needed before budget season starts.

After further discussion, Hoyler tried to make another substitute motion which caused confusion about whether a substitute motion could be made on a substitute motion. Then further confusion when Hoyler tried to amend Sertokin’s substitute motion, if an amendment could be made to a substitute motion, which required consulting Robert Falconi, legal counsel for the school division.

Once it was determined both a substitute motion on a substitute motion and an amendment to a substitute motion could be made, Hoyler amended Sertokin’s motion.

Under that direction, the finalized metrics and KPIs will be brought back at the Oct. 25 School Board meeting.