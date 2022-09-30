Murder Defendant Pleads Guilty to Reduced Charge

Joshua Mark Hunter, the co-defendant in the July 8, 2020, fatal shooting of Jose I. Escobar Menendez on a Sterling street pleaded guilty to reduced charges during a Sept. 29 Circuit Court hearing.

Hunter had been scheduled to begin a 14-day jury trial Monday on charges of first-degree murder, street robbery with a gun, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and street robbery.

During Thursday’s hearing, he entered pleas of guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter and the charge of robbery with a gun. The use of a firearm charges and second robbery charges were dropped by county prosecutors.

A voluntary manslaughter conviction, a Class 5 felony, carries a sentence of one to 10 years in prison.

The other defendant in the fatal shooting, Gavin Collins, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder during his trial in August. That conviction carries a sentence of life in prison.

On the day of the shooting, Menendez traveled from Winchester to Sterling early that morning to meet up with Collins. Detectives allege that Collins and Hunter arrived at the Village at Potomac Falls apartment complex at about 1:55 a.m., when an area resident heard at least two people start talking, then yelling before she heard a gunshot. Another resident later found Menendez’s body in the street along Emerald Point Terrace near the intersection with Winding Road.

Upon questioning by investigators, Collins and Hunter said they were on a five-day methamphetamine bender and looking for ways to get money. Stealing a car and selling it to a contact in Prince William County was the plan they devised. Loudoun Murder Trial Ends with Guilty Plea