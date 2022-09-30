Middleburg Mayor Provides Update on BLA Feedback

Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton this week provided a public briefing on community feedback received about two potential development projects that would require land to be incorporated into town through a boundary line adjustment.

Addressing a crowd of 60 residents at the Middleburg Community Center on Sept. 28, Littleton stressed that no plans have been submitted to the town.

On the southwest edge of town, the nonprofit Windy Hill Foundation is considering development on 10 acres of a 33-acre tract to provide 60 units of affordable housing. On the 212-acre Homewood property on the northeast edge of town, the owners may be looking at bringing 22 acres into the town limits with an eye to develop 66 residences, according to the presentation.

An online survey showed area residents are divided in their opinion of the concepts, with the Homewood plans drawing greater opposition.

About 40 percent of respondents were favorable to the Windy Hill Foundation concept and 35% opposed. Supporters cited a need for affordable housing and the long community service track record of the nonprofit. Critics cited concerns about traffic safety, opposed development and its impacts and questioned whether the town would benefit, according to the presentation.

On Homewood, opposition was greater, with 49% opposed and 22% in favor. Supporters liked the concept of putting most of the land under conservation easement, having the Town Council rather than the county government control the development and having the develop hooked up to public water. Opponents cited concerns about the scale of development, the impact on the utility system, traffic safety and setting a precedent for other annexations, according to the presentation. The town also commissioned a team to examine how the Homewood property could be developed under its current Loudoun County zoning, showing a 14-lot subdivision or a mix of houses and commercial uses.

Homewood owner Erik Prince was in the audience and addressed the group.

“I’ve owned that property for 22 years. We are committed to doing something with the property. We’re committed to leaving it long-term to our kids. We are not developing it, selling it off and running away. We plan to be Middleburg residents and we care about the viewshed for decades and decades to come because we plan to leave it to our kids, and grandkids and beyond,” he said. “We’re not going to put a whole bunch of McMansions there, because remember it is going to be our view as well. But we are committed to doing something with the property.”

The town also hired a consultant to assess the fiscal impacts the projects—perhaps bringing 126 new residential units—could have on the town. Looking at real estate tax and utility revenues and per capita expenses for public safety and utilities, the report found the Windy Hill project would have a $13,700 negative annual impact, attributed in part to the tax-exempt nature of the nonprofit and the Homewood development would have a $14,700 positive impact.

Littleton said Town Council undertook the studies, at a cost of about $20,000, to understand the potential impacts without having to rely on consultant reports generated by developers. Now, he said, the council will wait to see if any formal requests are made.

“This exercise was to understand and to gather the public’s feedback and thoughts on these concepts before any actual application process started. We wanted to take a pulse of the community and provide it to owners so that they can adjust their proposals or thoughts based on the community feedback.” https://www.middleburgva.gov/386/Proposed-AnnexationsBLAs