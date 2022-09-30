Loudoun Landfill Sees Construction Waste Crunch

County supervisors have signed off on a request to expand the county landfill’s capacity for construction and demolition debris ahead of schedule after seeing it fill up faster than expected.

The new cell in the landfill was not expected to be needed until 2025, but a recent report on landfill usage indicated the old cell will fill up by the end of 2024, attributable to a 37% increase in the rate of debris drop-off over projections made in 2021. Landfill liner projects can only be built in the warm months, and those projects like many others have been slowed by supply chain issues, so supervisors were advised to move quickly to approve the new cell for construction or risk running out of space.

The next-closest site to drop off Loudoun construction and demolition debris is near Richmond. The new cell project was combined with another project to build a commercial entrance.

Supervisors on Sept. 20 voted 8-0-1, Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) absent, to move $5.19 million to accelerating the project. The project is supported by landfill fees.