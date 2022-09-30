Letter:Steven Meyer, Leesburg

Editor: This week, the trial of two key players in the Capitol Hill insurrection gets underway as the January 6th Committee wraps up its hearings, both of which have curious links to the Loudoun community.

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, and his collaborator, Thomas Edward Caldwell of Berryville, whose trial starts this week in federal court in Washington, DC, spoke at the Purcellville Stop the Steal rally on Nov. 8, 2020, the Sunday following President Trump’s loss to Joe Biden. Both Rhodes and Caldwell have been charged with seditious conspiracy in their attempt to prevent the Congress from certifying the electoral vote on Jan. 6, 2021.

Speaker after speaker at the Purcellville rally spread the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen. The rally was hosted and organized by Loudoun’s Republican Delegate Dave LaRock, while Rhodes live streamed the rally on the Oath Keeper’s You Tube Channel to almost four thousand of his supporters. The rally poured fuel on the simmering flames of anger for those who thought the election was stolen. In the live chat, one person wrote “We are the militia and very well armed.” Another wrote “Time for all of this to stop, get your guns, and start killing everyone til no one is left.”

According to the indictment, Caldwell was responsible for the supplying “firearms, ammunition and related items” to the Oath Keepers’ Quick Response Team which staged for action on Jan. 5. Caldwell helped stage LaRock’s rally by supplying portajons for the Purcellville event. According to the Virginia Department of Elections Campaign finance reports, LaRock’s campaign reimbursed Caldwell on the day of the rally.

Several Republican Party activists who spoke at LaRock’s Stop the Steal rally, including 10th CD Chair Geary Higgins, became leading anti-school board activists spreading another lie that Critical Race Theory is being taught in our public schools.

Steven Meyer, Leesburg