Leesburg Utilities Department Open House Postponed

Update: The Leesburg Utilities and Public Works Departments have cancelled this Saturday’s open house due to the predicted forecast.The event will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Leesburg Utilities and Public Works Departments will host an open house on Saturday to give residents the chance to learn more about their services and equipment used to provide those services.

Staff members will be on hand to answer questions and provide educational handouts and demonstrations. Town vehicles will be on display in the back parking lot of the utility maintenance building.

Residents may pre-register for tours of the water plant and wastewater plant. Each tour lasts one hour and is limited to 10 people, ages 10 and above. Register and see other details at the “open house” tab at leesburgva.gov/departments/utilities-water-sewer.

The free event will be held at the Utilities Department, located at 1385 Russell Branch Parkway SE, from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 1.