Hall Named Director of Housing & Community Development

John E. Hall has been hired as the new director of the Loudoun County Department of Housing and Community Development following a nationwide search. He starts Oct. 13.

Hall has more than 20 years of professional experience in housing and community development, most recently in of Spokane, WA, where he led the Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services Division. He previously led the Indianapolis Housing Agency; the Wichita, KS, Housing Authority; the Wichita Housing and Community Services Department; and the DC Department of Housing and Community Development. He has also worked for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

In Loudoun, he will oversee the newly created department, split from the Office of Housing within the Office of the County Administrator, that works to support safe and affordable housing.

“We had a very competitive pool of applicants for this important position and John’s vast experience and knowledge in this sector will help Loudoun continue to make advancements in the areas of housing and community development, which is a key strategic initiative of the Board of Supervisors,” County Administrator Tim Hemstreet stated. “I believe he has the right skill set and track record to lead this county department and help it achieve its mission to create more attainable, affordable housing opportunities in Loudoun.”

Hall fills the vacancy left by Sarah Coyle Etro when she retired in August. Michelle Winter has served as interim acting director since.

More information about the Department of Housing and Community Development is online at loudoun.gov/housing.