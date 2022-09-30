Environmental Alliance Names New Board

The Loudoun Environmental Education Alliance, which started in 2007, is celebrating its 15th anniversary and announcing new board members.

Retired Loudoun County Public Schools teacher and school garden club coordinator Mark Pankau has been named chair. He started a school garden club teacher email newsletter called the Northwest Virginia Regional GREENetwork to share environmental and sustainable news. After joining the Environmental Alliance, he served two years as the advocacy chair before becoming the new board chair.

He is joined by Secretary/Treasurer Chad Green, an internal program evaluator in the school system. He is also co-founder and co-chair of the Educational Research and Evaluation Network, a regional collaborative of school district researchers and evaluators; an area leader for Keep Loudoun Beautiful; and a former Peace Corps volunteer who worked in Latvia.

Erika Cuevas, the community engagement manager at Loudoun Water, returns for a second term as the membership chair. Kristine Abbe-Nguyen, who works in Loudoun Water’s Corporate Communications Department, is the new historian and programming chair.

And Diana Weber, director of the nonprofit Educational Climate Solutions, is the new communications chair. She is also active with Keep Loudoun Beautiful, where she chairs the youth committee and is a clean-up area leader.

The Loudoun Environmental Education Alliance cohosts the annual Loudoun Student Environmental Action Showcase, Loudoun Nature Days and other environmentally related activities. They also manage a member’s Resource Guide of more than 450 county organizations and produce a member newsletter. For more information, go to loudounnature.org.