Name Suggestions Sought for New Loudoun County Middle School

The Loudoun County School Board is asking for input on a name for its newest middle school.

The middle school, currently referred to as MS-14, is under construction and set to open fall 2024. It is located southwest of the Evergreen Mills Road/Red Hill Road/Ryan Road intersection in the Dulles North Planning District.

The School Board has appointed a naming committee to review suggestions and has been tasked with considering names with geographic or historical significance or names of deceased persons who made significant contributions to improving life in Loudoun County Public Schools, Loudoun County, Virginia, or the United States.

Per School Board policy, the School Board cannot consider names of a person unless that person has been deceased for at least five years.

Anyone interested in suggesting a name must provide background information to help with the committees review and selection process.

Name suggestions may be emailed to LCPSPLAN@LCPS.org no later than Oct. 17. Suggestions may also be mailed to the Division of Planning and GIS Services at 21000 Education Court, Ashburn, VA 20148.

All school naming committee meetings are open to the public, dates for the Dulles North Area Middle School Naming Committee meetings are at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 and Nov. 2 at the Brambleton Middle School Library.