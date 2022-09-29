Loudoun Supervisors Set Land Planning Goals Amid Staff Shortage

As they near the final year of the four-year term, county supervisors and staff members are looking ahead to the remaining land planning projects to get done amid an ongoing shortage of county planners.

Several zoning amendments fast-tracked from the overall Zoning Ordinance Rewrite are expected done this year—new rules on short-term residential rentals, such as Airbnbs, and zoning changes to accommodate plans for a large-scale solar array at Dulles Airport are scheduled to wrap up in November, and updates to the county’s Airport Impact Overlay District for airport noise are expected done in December. Two more, work to revise the county’s cluster zoning rules to better protect prime farmland and the comprehensive Zoning Ordinance overhaul to bring it in line with the 2019 comprehensive plan, are expected done in 2023.

Meanwhile, county planners are working through plans for the Village of St. Louis to better protect it from development and the Red Hill community to permit central water and sewer. Also ongoing are projects to document and preserve Loudoun’s Black history and decide on a name for the historic courthouse building and apply to have it designated a National Historic Landmark.

Supervisors also voted to resume talks on a Purchase of Development Rights program to buy and retire development rights on rural properties, a project put on hold in June. Supervisors voted to resume that discussion during the finance committee’s annual budget deliberations, opening the possibility of funding the program next fiscal year.

But those efforts are hindered by a perennial staffing shortage in the Department of Planning and Zoning. According to a report prepared for supervisors’ meeting Sept. 20, of 78 authorized full-time equivalent positions, there are 12 vacancies, including six that the board added this fiscal year. That puts the department at roughly a 15% vacancy rate, Assistant County Administrator Joe Kroboth pointed out. He said there are not many trained land use planners looking for a job. And, he said, Loudoun can be a difficult place to work, especially when they must attend the lengthy Board of Supervisors meetings.

The board’s business meetings begin at 6 p.m., and hours-long late-night meetings have characterized the board’s last two terms. Since 2016, the board frequently meets until after midnight, and with many of its decisions being on land planning, planning and zoning staff are frequently in the boardroom past midnight after working a full day of normal office hours.

“They’re typically young professionals, many of which are at the point in their life where they have young families and evenings are very important to them to be able to spend time with their families. I think those things come into play,” Kroboth said. “But there are great positive reasons to want to work here in Loudoun County. In a fast-paced growth community, planners, engineers, other professionals, construction managers—they get the opportunity to work on projects that they don’t necessarily get in a stabilized community or slow growth community.”

Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) said he would be open to “out of the box” ideas—such as much higher salaries—to fill those ranks.

“This is such a critical function for this county at this time,” he said.

County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) paused the time limit on board member comments to suggest one possible solution. She said the board could divide its business meetings over two nights, with ceremonial and information items and public comment on one night, and action items requiring a vote on the other. She said that will be on the table when the board holds its annual organizational meeting in January.

“It’s something we should at least suggests for the good of the staff,” she said.

Supervisors voted 8-0-1, , with Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) absent, to continue with the department’s work plan without major changes and to send the Purchase of Development Rights discussion to budget talks.

“This has been a very busy board, and we’ve done a lot, and that’s good for a lot of reasons,” Randall said. “We need to do a lot and we should, that’s what we’re here for, but we never forget—and I never forget—it’s the same staff that’s doing all that.”