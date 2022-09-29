Letter: Mike Panchura, Sterling

Editor: The cure for the Democratitis in Loudoun County must begin with CPR.

The symptoms of Democratitis are many: the 9 percent inflation rate, the ultra-high energy costs, the needless taxes on plastic grocery bags, the insane quest to spend taxpayer dollars to try to “fix” the weather, the Marxist-like quest to keep parents from being involved in their children’s education in Loudoun County Schools, and the never-ending efforts to restrict our rights listed in the Bill of Rights in our US Constitution.

The cause of Democratitis is, of course, those radical Democrat politicians who have been allowed to infiltrate our local, state, and federal governments. Examples include Jennifer Wexton, the Democrat who represents Loudoun County in the US House of Representatives, and the vast majority of the members of the now-infamous Loudoun County School Board.

The cure for Democratitis may take a long time to find, but it must begin with CPR. No, I don’t mean cardiopulmonary resuscitation. I mean Cao, Polifko and Rivera.

Hung Cao is the patriotic Navy leader and Republican candidate vying to replace Wexton, Tiffany Polifko is the talented Mom and candidate for school board in the Broad Run magisterial district, and Michael Rivera is the talented Dad and candidate for school board in the Leesburg magisterial district.

You can help to begin the cure for Democratitis in Loudoun County by voting this year for CPR—Cao, Polifko, and Rivera. The future health of Loudoun County depends on you.

Mike Panchura, Sterling