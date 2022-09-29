Letter: Ha Tang, Sterling

Editor: Election Day is right around the corner and the stakes could not be higher. Everything is on the line, including access to safe and legal abortions, gun control, LGBTQIA+ protection, a pathway to citizenship, and our democracy. And who gets to make these decisions on behalf of the American people?

Representation of and for Asian Americans in our democracy has always been essential, but it goes beyond choosing a candidate solely because they look like you, talk like you, or share the same ethnic or racial background. It may seem that a vote for an Asian American candidate would lead to better representation, but electing someone whose platform directly contradicts our communities’ values will not only result in disastrous policies for our people and a caricature of what real representation in politics should look like.

Polling has continually shown that the vast majority of Asian Americans support common sense gun control, allowing pregnant people to make personal decisions without political interference, and providing undocumented immigrants the opportunity to eventually become citizens in the United States. In stark contrast, Hung Cao has positioned himself as a firm opponent to abortion and unambiguously supported the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The day a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, TX, Cao said, “gun control has never stopped anyone,” which is simply not true.

Cao does not understand the fear and struggles that undocumented people encounter on a daily basis. He offers no compassion and no solutions for the 11 million undocumented people living in America, telling them to “get back in line” even though there is no line for most because there is no pathway to citizenship. How can we trust Cao to make meaningful change when he oversimplifies the issue and does not understand how our current immigration system is broken?

Growing up in a Vietnamese household, I was excited to see a Vietnamese candidate running for office. However, Cao’s platform is in complete conflict with my values and I cannot support him. Even though I would like a more progressive representative, Wexton has stood with us on key issues that I know Cao will not. Electing Wexton means protecting the progress we’ve made and fighting against a Republican majority in Congress. It means protecting our bodily autonomy, believing in climate change, supporting our teachers, and making sure students feel safe, supported, and represented in the classroom and their community.

Election politics nowadays is incredibly lackluster and the same goes for candidates. Between the two parties, it often feels like we’re choosing whoever will maintain the status quo and do the least amount of damage. Electing Wexton this November is just the first step – we have to continue building power in our communities to achieve transformative change, to have leaders who will truly represent our values, commit to meaningful change, and protect and expand the rights of all the people who call this country home, including those who can’t vote.

Ha Tang, Sterling