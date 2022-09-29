Leesburg Opens Second Tennis Bubble at Ida Lee Park

Town of Leesburg leaders today celebrated the completion of a second tennis bubble at Ida Lee Park.

The project covered three courts, bringing to seven the number of indoor courts at the park’s Tennis Center. The park’s first tennis bubble, with four courts, was built in 2007.

Mayor Kelly Burk said the new bubble would add 300 hours of playing time per week and provide a year-round home for the Leesburg Tennis Academy that serves 40 junior players. Perhaps, a future Olympian would come from the program, she said.

She also noted that facilities like those at Ida Lee Park were a big part of the reason Fortune magazine this week ranked Leesburg as the eighth best community in the U.S. for families to live.

Parks and Recreation Director Rich Williams thanked the council for its continued investment in the park and the Tennis Center staff and pros for developing robust programs that make the most of that investment.

“Lastly, but just as importantly, I want to thank the tennis community for the support they’ve given us over the years, making such a facility possible,” Williams said.

For details on court rentals and Tennis Center programs, go to idalee.org.