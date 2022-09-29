Downtown Leesburg Car Show Postponed

Update: In anticipation of the approach of the remnants of Hurricane Ian, the car show has been rescheduled for Oct. 22.

The Academies of Loudoun will present the 34th annual Leesburg Car Show on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in downtown Leesburg.

The show places an emphasis on displaying “classic” cars (25+ years) although all high-quality vehicles are welcome to participate. Only classic class cars will be eligible for the specialty awards.

Pre-registration is $25 or $30 on the day of the show. All participating vehicles must be stage at Tuscarora High School between 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Downtown streets will close at 9:30 a.m. as the vehicles are moved into their display spaces.

The awards ceremony will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of King and Market streets. Downtown streets will reopen to the traffic by 5 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled. All proceeds will benefit the students and staff at the Academies of Loudoun.

For more information, including how to register your vehicle for the show, go to lcps.org/carshow or call 571-252-2080.