Artists Sought for Douglass High School Wall Mural

Loudoun County Public Schools and the Douglass High School Commemorative Committee are looking for artists to paint an outdoor mural on a wall of the former Leesburg school, which is undergoing a full renovation.

Douglass High School was Loudoun County’s only Black high school from 1941 until 1968, when school segregation ended in the county.

The goal of the mural project is to highlight sports that were played at the school—football, boys and girls’ basketball, baseball, golf, track and field and cheerleading. The mural area, which will be next to the outside basketball court, is about 98 feet long and about 20 feet high and includes several sections.

The selected artist will be responsible for purchasing DiBond or other similar quality panels for the mural. Installation costs and coordination will be provided by the division as well as a local sign company, according to a document provided at the Sept. 27 School Board meeting by the DHSCC and the Department of Support Services.

Submissions are due by 1 p.m. Oct. 17 and need to include a sketch of the proposed artwork, a cover letter or written statement describing the proposed mural, up to three separate visual designs, artist resume with a portfolio, estimated time to begin and complete the project including creation and installation, full budget among others. Submission materials will not be returned.

Submissions will be reviewed by the DHSCC with the finalist being reviewed by the School Board, the Board of Supervisors, the Leesburg Commission on Public Art, and the Leesburg Town Council.

The selection process is estimated to take several months, with an update on the review timeline being provided to artists by Dec. 1.

Proposals should be submitted to Donna Torraca with Loudoun County Public Schools Division of Planning and GIS Services.

For more information, email DouglassRenovation@LCPS.org