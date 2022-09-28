Round Hill, County Leaders Celebrate New Park Trail, Steet Improvements

Round Hill and Loudoun County leaders Tuesday celebrated the fruits of two decades of planning with the formal opening of the Round Hill to Franklin Park trail and the town’s Main Street improvement project.

The projects constructed a shared-use path and sidewalks that link the town to Franklin Park. They included new curb and sidewalk on both sides of East Loudoun Street from the intersection of Main Street to the eastern town limits, a 10-foot, shared-use path between Lake Point neighborhood and the Franklin Park pool, and curb and sidewalk along Main Street from the former W&OD railroad station to East Loudoun Street.

Both projects were conceived in the early 2000s and in 2014 were combined into a joint project to better coordinate construction and limit disruption to residents.

Deputy Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Services Jeremy Payne said the trail project fulfills the department’s mission to promote community health, reduce impacts on the environment and connect communities.

“This will allow the residents to access all the amenities of Franklin Park without having to get in their car,” he said.

The department also is working with Purcellville leaders to construct a trail from the park to the town and the western terminus of the W&OD Trail—creating a trail system that would stretch from Round Hill to Alexandria.

For Round Hill, the project provides better pedestrian access in town and improves stormwater management.

Mayor Scott Ramsey credited former Mayor Frank Etro with creating the vision. And he noted the project spanned the terms of five different town administrators and three county supervisors.

Round Hill Mayor Scott Ramsey recounts the 20-year effort to upgrade the town’s sidewalks and stormwater management system during the Sept. 27 ceremony celebrating the completion of the project.

“It took us 20 years to make it happen. It was a long road, but it all started with a belief that this town could be better,” Ramsey said.

He said the project turned out to be far more complicated—resulting in a cycle of design and redesign to meet ever-changing standards and having to find more money each time.

“In 2006, we thought we were there. We had the money. We were going to go out for bid. We even put it in our newsletter,” Ramsey said. “How wrong we were. That was 16 years ago.”

He credited County Administrator Tim Hemstreet and his staff for helping to push the project thorough to the construction phase and the town’s project manager, Rob Lohr, for his close work with affected property owners to solve myriad issues during the work.

“Rob Lohr is really the angel that made this project happen,” Ramsey said. “Rob took the time to sit down with every single neighbor, every single house on both streets, Loudoun Street and Main Street. Some probably spent more time talking with Rob than their own relatives.”

“His compassion and his dedication certainly made Round Hill look better than we probably are. He gives a really positive impression to everyone because of his dedication to public service and his desire to get things done right. And that sort of backbone is what we needed to get through this project,” he added.

While crews continue to work on some of the final construction elements and punch list review likely will continue for several weeks, ”it really feels like we got the rock to the top of the mountain,” Ramsey said.

A view of the new Round Hill to Franklin Park trail looking west from the top of the park property.

The Round Hill to Franklin Park trail snakes through the park property near its eastern terminus at the park’s swimming pool complex.

A view of Loudoun Street in Round Hill following the construction of new sidewalks a that connect to a new trail connecting the town to Franklin Park.