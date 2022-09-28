Purcellville Council Votes to Retroactively Extend Fields Farm Review Deadline

As residents in the adjacent Mayfair neighborhood continue to combat the county government’s plans to build a youth sports complex and commuter parking lot on the Field Farm property, the Purcellville Town Council has agreed to slow review of the applications.

Following a closed briefing with legal advisors Tuesday night, the council voted unanimously to extend the deadline for the Planning Commission to act on the county’s applications for commission permits until Feb. 1, 2023.

Commission permits are required for public facilities. In the review, the Planning Commission is tasked with determining whether the proposed uses conform to the town’s comprehensive plan. Once the commission votes, its action may be ratified or overturned by the Town Council.

Commission permit review also comes with a statutory deadline. Under the Town Code, “Failure of the commission to act within 60 days of such submission, unless such time shall be extended by the council, shall be deemed approval.”

For the Fields Farm projects, the commission permit applications were filed with the town on June 30, 2021. That put the action deadline at Aug. 30, 2021.

The ordinance adopted by the council following the close session meeting seeks to avoid the automatic approval provision and to move the review deadline from Aug. 30, 2021 to Feb. 1, 2023.

Council member Tip Stinnette said the goal of the extension was to give the commission more time to go through its due diligence.

While commission permits somewhat proforma—the town’s comprehensive plan specifically designates the Fields Farms property for institutional and government uses—the county’s plans also are subject to applications for rezoning and special uses permits that allow town leaders to place conditions on the projects or deny them. Those applications, filed in August 2020, also are under review of the Planning Commission.

Mayfair residents are opposing the county’s plan to extend the community’s main access road, Mayfair Crown Drive, to connect with Rt. 690 to the west. Although the extension is shown in the town’s planning documents, residents are worried about the safety and traffic implications of changing the road’s current dead-end status. They also question the need for more sports fields or commuter parking spaces, suggesting the plans be scaled back or scrapped altogether.

The Town Council is planning a formal survey of the residents.