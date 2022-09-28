Parents Return to Bring Your Parent to P.E. at Area Schools

For the first time in two years, parents at one local school were able to play with their children during “Bring your Parent to P.E. Week.”

The program is part of Family P.E. Week by Active Schools in partnership with OPEN Phys Ed to help schools celebrate their physical education programs by encouraging being active together. This year it is Oct. 3-7 nationwide, but some schools in Loudoun County decided to do it a week earlier to accommodate the Yom Kippur holiday next Wednesday.

Today, after a warmup on mini scooters, parents at Round Hill Elementary played a life-sized and very active game of Battleship.

Eric Turrill, a P.E. teacher for 27 years at Round Hill Elementary, said they give the parents three minutes on the scooters “to remind themselves it’s fun to be a kid.” He said they get the parents warmed up and down to the kids’ level, so they are ready to play a game like Battleship. Kids and parents play a life-sized version of Battleship on Sept. 28 at Round Hill Elementary School during ‘Bring your Parent to P.E.’ week. [Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now]

One of the favorite rules of Battleship highlights teamwork. If the kids and parents worked as a team to clean up a destroyed “battleship” they were given the chance to run around the whole game and sneak a peek at the opposing team’s layout so they could better hit their targets.

Chris Lose, a P.E. teacher at the school for five years said, “So far every class has had at least one parent attend, so we’ve had 100% involvement.”

Lose said it was nice to be back doing the things they used to do before COVID. The last time Family P.E. Week happened was in 2019.

Turrill said they’ve been inviting parents to come play since 2018. He said it was hard when COVID hit and stopped the program. Round Hill Elementary School P.E. teachers Eric Turrill and Chris Lose on Sept. 28 during ‘Bring your Parent to P.E.’ week. [Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now]

The Round Hill Elementary School P.E. department keeps busy planning activities for the community.

“We love to have something just about every month. We do morning walk to school events, after school fun runs, family bowling night, family disc golf, we have two different family hiking nights and finally we are back to normal with all these parents coming down to play and it’s just fabulous,” Turrill said. “It’s building the community of Round Hill and bringing everyone together—kindergarten through fifth grade. It’s just magnificent.”

But it’s not just a physical activity, according to Turrill it’s also about brain power.

“It’s a physical and mental activity. The markings on the floor are replicas of each other so it’s similar to a spreadsheet or when you are coding how you put in the code to move your character in different directions. You have to look at the markings on the floor and count three spots up or two left or whatever direction, then you go back to your side and do the same thing. There is a lot of STEM involved,” said Turrill of the Battleship game. Eric Turrill explains the rules of Battleship to students and parents on Sept. 28 for ‘Bring your Parent to P.E.’ week. [Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now]

Round Hill Elementary School has two more days this week for parents to come and play, however, Turrill emphasized “we have an open-door policy and parents are welcome to come play anytime.”

Other Loudoun County schools participating include Willard Middle School, Lincoln Elementary, Ashburn Elementary, Lovettsville Elementary and Waterford Elementary Schools.