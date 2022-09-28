McEnearney Celebrates New Leesburg Office

Members of McEnearney Associates’ Leesburg office celebrated their move to new office space on Market Street with a Sept. 21 ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The agency moved just around the corner from its former North King Street office into newly remodeled space at 10 W. Market St. The former bank drive-through building was converted to office space by builder Paul Reimers, one of the last historic renovation projects to be completed before his death in July.

Agency leaders said the downtown office was important to their business and their agents.

“We’re not new to Leesburg. We’ve been here. We’ve been part of this community and we’re excited to continue to be part of this community,” McEnearney CEO Dave Hawkins said. “Our company always wants to belong in the business areas where we operate. We don’t want to just take from the community; we want to give back to the community. That’s been our history and we’re carrying it forward here in Leesburg.”

“We are thrilled. It has been such a pleasure to be able to work in historic downtown Leesburg,” said Candice Bower, managing broker of McEnearney’s Leesburg and Middleburg offices. “We love where we work, and we love local and we love where we live. It’s just been a wonderful move for us.”

