Leesburg Rated as a Top Community for Families

Following an evaluation nearly 2,000 cities, towns, suburbs, exurbs, villages, and townships that had between 25,000 and 750,000 residents in all 50 states, Fortune on Wednesday named Leesburg one of the top 10 places in America to for families to live.

Leesburg ranked eighth on the list.

According to the company, to analyze each place Fortune collected more than 215,000 data points across five broad categories: education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health, and livability. The ranking focused on families, particularly the subset of Americans who are shouldering the responsibilities of raising their own children while caring for aging parents. Fortune put extra emphasis on factors such as the quality of local school districts, graduation rates, nearby college affordability, the number of quality nursing homes, assisted living communities, home health care agencies, risk of social isolation among older residents, and access to solid healthcare providers.

To ensure the winning places were cities and towns where residents could afford to buy homes without breaking the bank, Fortune eliminated jurisdictions with home sale prices that were more than twice as high as the state median and/or more than 2.75 times higher than the national median. Additionally, Fortune sought to highlight places that offered diverse neighborhoods and cut any town where more than 90% of its population is white, non-Hispanic.

Ann Arbor, MI, topped the list, followed by Dallas-suburb Wylie, TX, and Olathe, KS, outside Kansas City. Gaithersburg, MD, ranked just ahead of Leesburg in seventh place.