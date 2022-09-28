Leesburg Council Urged Not to Pursue Limits on Protesters

Following complaints about disruptive political protestors during this month’s First Friday event, Town Council member Neil Steinberg requested a report on options to better control conduct in the area designated for sidewalk dining on weekend nights.

During a briefing Monday night, Town Attorney Christopher P. Spera recommended the council not attempt to limit activities that appear to be constitutionally protected free speech.

“It’s a slippery slope. My recommendation is that we stay far away,” he said.

Steinberg said he wasn’t seeking to limit free speech, but to protect the family-oriented atmosphere the town has worked to create. Having protesters displaying signs and waving flags conflicts with that, he said.

Following the discussion, no action was anticipated.