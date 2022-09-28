Leesburg Council to Consider Parking, Height Limit Changes for Downtown Hotel

The Leesburg Town Council on Tuesday approved the study of two ordinance changes that could help clear the way for the construction of a downtown hotel.

Developer Kevin Ash has proposed building a 40-room boutique hotel on his property at 208 S. King St., although no formal application has been submitted.

He met privately with council members over the summer to lay out his plans. Two key obstacles have been identified: parking requirements and building height limits in the downtown business district.

On Monday night, the council was briefed by Planning and Zoning Director James David on options to consider modifications to current town regulations.

Under current zoning, hotels are permitted in the downtown B-1 zoning district by special exception, requiring review by the Planning Commission and Town Council, as well as the Board of Architectural Review which examines historic district compliance. The ordinance requires one parking space per room and one space per every two employees, standards that have been in place since 1986. The prior 1961 zoning ordinance required one space per two rooms and no employee parking.

Council members agreed to have the Planning Commission study different options for hotel parking requirements, including changing the minimum ratios and using shared parking agreements to designate off-site spaces.

The council also backed Ash’s request to consider expanding a zone created in 2011 to permit buildings up to 65 feet tall in the historic district with special exception approval by the Town Council. The Zoning Ordinance limits building heights downtown to 35 feet for residential buildings and 45 feet for nonresidential buildings. The Enhanced Height Area Map was created to allow taller buildings on low-lying land where the rooftop line would continue to blend in with the historic buildings. Two recent developments—King Street Station and the Church and Market project—were approved for taller buildings.

While the proposed hotel site is located outside the enhanced height area, Ash told the council that the property was situated at a similarly low elevation so that a taller building could met the same goals and blend in with the existing buildings.

The council action directs the Planning Commission to develop changes to the parking requirements and height limits and hold public hearings on the proposals before sending them the council for consideration.