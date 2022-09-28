First Ever Ombuds Hired by Loudoun County Public Schools

Loudoun County Public Schools announced it has hired Carey Williams as the division’s first ever ombuds.

Williams will serve as the designated neutral resource for students, families, employees and community members.

As ombuds, she will “advocate for fairness, equity and consistency to assist in the resolution of education, student and employee related concerns problems complaints and issues,” according to an announcement from the divisions Communications and Community Engagement Office.

She will report to Dan Smith, chief of staff at Loudoun County Public Schools.

Williams is a native of western Maryland. She earned a bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Wingate University, and a master’s degree from Ohio University in health and physical education. She also has a post-master’s certificate in educational leadership from George Washington University.

She has been an educator in Northern Virginia for more than 20 years, in both Prince William County Public Schools and Fairfax County Public Schools. She has also served as a coordinator for Equity and Student Conduct in Fairfax County Public Schools and as a Title IX investigator for the Equity and Student Relations department in Prince William County Public Schools.

Williams is a member of the International Ombudsman Association and has developed extensive knowledge of the inner workings of large school divisions, according to the release.

“I am honored and excited to join LCPS as the inaugural Ombuds and look forward to supporting families, employees, and community members to ensure the success of all LCPS students,” said Williams in a statement. “I truly believe that all students can be successful throughout their K-12 experience, with no exceptions, and I am eager to get to work in Loudoun County.”

Superintendent Scott Ziegler said, “Carey Williams has a well-documented history of advocating for students’ needs and championing efforts toward equity for all.”

To learn more about the Office of the Ombuds, go to lcps.org/ombuds.

Ziegler announced Williams as the new Ombuds at the Sept 12 School Board meeting.