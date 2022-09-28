Feds Demobilizing Afghan Evacuation Center in Lansdowne

After seven months of operation, the “safe haven” program set up at the National Conference Center for Afghan nationals fleeing their country is wrapping up.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that all of the evacuees had left the center and transitioned to other communities around the U.S.

Since the center opened in March, 4,500 Afghans were temporarily housed at the Lansdowne hotel complex. Overall, some 88,500 Afghan nationals were provided services in the U.S. as part of Operation Allies Welcome, the agency stated. The flight of Afghans began after U.S. forces withdrew from the country in August 2021, and the Taliban returned to power.

At the NCC, services included assistance applying for work authorization., attending English language classes, getting matched with their new U.S. communities; learning about the U.S. legal and immigration systems, and participating in cultural orientation classes.

Federal officials are demobilizing the site and plan to vacate the property by Friday. Residents living in the area may notice the removal of barriers and other visible signs of the operation.

The NCC plans to return to normal business operations Oct. 1.

In announcing the completion of the operation, county supervisors praised the operation and the community’s support.



“We are grateful that so many friends of the U.S. who had no choice but to flee their county were able to join new communities across our country,” stated County Supervisors Chair Phyllis J. Randall. “I am proud their first stop in our great nation was right here in Loudoun, from where our federal partners resettled more than 4,500 people without incident and with no discernible impact on the surrounding community.”



“Loudoun County residents, and particularly the Lansdowne community, should be very proud of their role in the extraordinary success of this humanitarian operation,” Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) stated. “I’d like to thank the National Conference Center, the dozens of faith-based and nonprofit organizations, and the hundreds of Loudoun citizens that donated their time and resources to help our Afghan allies during their challenging transition to a new life. I’d particularly like to thank Ms. Valerie Pisierra and the entire Loudoun Cares team who volunteered to coordinate all local community support efforts for the operation.”