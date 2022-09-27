Students Walkout of Several Loudoun High Schools to Protest New State Policy

Nearly 1,400 students walked out of Loudoun County high schools on Tuesday morning to protest Virginia Department of Education model policies that overturn existing protections for transgender students, according to the school division’s tally.

Felicity Banner, 15, a Loudoun County High School student organized the walkout at her school as part of the Pride Liberation Project’s planned walkouts at over 100 schools across the state. There about 60 students participated in the protest.

Pride Liberation is a student-run organization of queer and allied students that advocates for LGBTQ rights in Virginia.

Banner, who prefers they/them pronouns, said they organized the walkout at the school after hearing about the changes announced by the VDOE on Sept. 16.

“People were angry, they were angry because they weren’t going to be able to use their pronouns, their chosen name, all the things that made them feel comfortable in their own skin,” Banner said.

Banner said students who are closeted and don’t feel safe talking to their parents face health and safety risks with the new policies.

“Many students have supporting parents and can go home to supporting homes but there is also students who school is their safe place and if we take that away from them by taking away their privacy that can really harm them,” Banner said.

They said they know some people who are in that situation and they want to make sure they keep their privacy so they can stay safe until they are ready to tell people.

“We really need to be able to protect our friends, our peers and up and coming people in the LGBTQ community who are younger than us and can’t speak up for themselves yet,” Banner said.

Banner said Pride Liberation reached out to student members of their organization at the different high schools in the area and asked if they wanted to do a walkout. The group helped get students organized and gave them information on how to talk to their principal. Banner said they met Loudoun County High School Principal Michelle Luttrell, who agreed to let the students do the walkout and gave them parameters on what they could do.

Banner said they weren’t allowed to put flyers up in the school so getting the word out was by word of mouth.

“This is awesome. We weren’t expecting this many people. I’m really proud of everybody for stepping up and coming because I know there are some people who weren’t able to come because they didn’t feel safe about being in pictures. But it really helped support those who can’t speak,” said Banner.

When asked if they felt a middle ground could be reached between those fighting for parents’ rights and those fighting for transgender rights in schools, Banner said there probably could be but at this point they don’t know what that looks like.

“I agree that parents do need to know what is happening at their schools but transgender teens, non-binary teens, other people of the queer community really need to have that safety and that safe net of being able to go and relax at school,” they said. “I want to be able to be in my AP world class and learn about Mongols and other empires and not have to worry about if my rights are being taken away.”

Other walkouts took place at Tuscarora, Loudoun Valley, Dominion, Riverside, Heritage and John Champe High Schools.

Wayde Byard, public information officer for Loudoun County Public Schools, said in a statement Monday that the division was aware of the planned walkouts.

“First, the top priority of Loudoun County Public Schools is the safety and security of students and staff. Keeping this in mind, high schools will provide a safe space for students to exercise their freedom of expression,” Loudoun County Public Schools public information officer Wayde Byard said in an emailed statement. “Students who choose to demonstrate will not be penalized. We have asked that students who participate do so peacefully, without signage, and in accordance with the Students Rights and Responsibilities that they reviewed and signed at the beginning of the year.”

He said all county high school principals were notified of the planned walkouts and were sent the statement from the divisions Communications and Community Engagement Office.

“We encourage students to use ‘voice and choice.’ These students, who are mature young adults, chose to use their voice on this issue.” Byard said.

See the full model polices here. Felicity Banner, the organizer of the walkout at Loudoun County High School, stands in front of the school and walkout participants. Students walked out on Sept. 27 to protest model policies that overturn existing protections for transgender students. [Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now]