More Than 100 Rally to Support Public Education

Over 100 people gathered at the Loudoun County Public Schools Administration building Tuesday afternoon for a Support Public Education rally.

The event was organized to show support for not only public education but for teachers, according to rally organizer Amanda Golino, a volunteer with Loudoun4All.

“I think our turnout was awesome. We have a diverse coalition of representatives here tonight as well as speakers. Our real mission was to support public education and supporting our teachers because, we know they have been under attack, pushing back against book bans, and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion,” Golino said.

Speakers included Loudoun Education Association President Sandy Sullivan, disability advocate Jennifer Litton Tidd, teacher Alex Bennett, Equality Loudoun Education Director Jennifer Boudrye and John Champe High School Genders, Sexuality and Alliance Club President Syre Han Min Morris, among others.

Morris, a transgender student, spoke about her experience going to school every day. She said she is speaking out because she’s afraid for her rights as a human being. Transgender student Syre Han Min Morris addressed rally goers on Sept 27 at the Support Public Education rally. She spoke of her experience and fears of being a transgender student with new state policies. To her right is rally organizer Amanda Golino [Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now]

“The fact that in this modern day, especially in a country that is all about freedom and rights, I have to walk into a school worrying that one of these days I might have to say goodbye to one of the teachers that helped to save my life, even if they didn’t know it. That I might have to hear a name that is a reflection of every time I looked in the mirror and hated what was staring back at me,” Morris said.

She emphasized it’s a feeling that would be terrifying to anyone who doesn’t know what it feels like.

“That’s just it—the people writing these guidelines don’t understand what it’s like. They never have and they never will, because they are not trans, and I can’t blame them for that. However, that does not mean that they are not blameless,” Morris said.

During the rally, school critic Brian Davison showed up with a sign reading “groomers love LCPS,” confronting demonstrators and disrupting the speakers momentarily. School critic Brian Davison walked through the crowd with a sign that said, “groomers love LCPS.” Rally goers shouted ‘choose love not hate’ to stop him from speaking. [Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now]

The crowd pushed closer together and began shouting “choose love, not hate” to drown him out. He continued to make his way around, with some demonstrators saying he shoved them. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s office was called but Davison later returned to the crowd.

During a confrontation with one protestor, the protestor grabbed Davison’s sign and ripped it apart. Davison said afterward he “simply did the same thing that left wing activists have done at conservative rallies.”

“I would say a significant portion of the people there would try to block me, scream me down, they said I’m a crazy, have PTSD because they knew about my former service, they suggested I was abused on my naval submarine—just the full range of insults that you normally expect,” he said.

Golino said they tried to keep a positive focus and to protect those who were from marginalized communities to help them feel protected and supported.

“There is so much negativity right now, but the majority of our community really supports our public education and our teachers. It hurts all of us when public education is under attack,” Golino said.

This article was updated Sept. 27 at 9:35 p.m. with comment from Brian Davison.