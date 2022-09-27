Loudoun Museum Mural Work Begins

The artwork on a Leesburg mural depicting the safe passage of enslaved people escaping to freedom has begun.

Shawn Perkins, a native of Detroit, MI, but a resident of Washington, DC, was chosen to paint the mural on the side of the Loudoun Museum on the Town Hall campus.

“It’s been a long year and a half, and to finally be painting is a breath of fresh air,” Perkins said.

The mural depicts Bazil Newman, a prominent Black landowner and ferry operator, taking a young Black boy across the Potomac River at night while Newman’s brother looks on. The mural will also represent Leonard Grimes, a Black abolitionist who helped Newman.

The mural was approved over the objections of the Loudoun Museum Board of Directors and some members of the Commission on Public Arts, three of whom were dismissed from their seats.

Perkins said the young boy on the boat could be interpreted as being an enslaved person on his way to freedom or it could be Newman’s grandchild.

Perkins said he went to the spot on the Potomac at the mouth of Goose Creek where Newman operated the ferry and took pictures so he could depict it in the mural. Artist Shawn Perkins paints a mural on the Loudoun Museum depicting local freedom fighter Bazil Newman taking a Black child across the Potomac to freedom. [Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now]

Perkins has a fine arts and graphic design degree from Howard University. He’s being painting murals and doing artwork around DC for the past seven or so years. He has done some indoor murals in Virginia, but the Loudoun Museum mural is his first outdoor mural.

“For [this] to be a Black history mural, obviously I am a man of color so it’s a proud moment for me, and I think the Town of Leesburg, to have this piece of artwork to tell this story. It’s really cool and really interesting to figure out these untold stories, and for it to be people who are from this area I think is even more special,” Perkins said.

Perkins anticipates with good weather the mural will be completed in two weeks.

The mural was proposed last spring by Carmen Felder, president of the 89 Ways to Give Foundation to highlight the Underground Railroad with area residents helping fleeing enslaved people find safety across the Potomac River.