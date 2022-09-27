Loudoun Deputies Nab 2 Using Stolen Credit Card

After being alerted by a resident that his credit card had been used by someone to purchase car parts, Loudoun deputies were able to catch the suspects red handed.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, after learning about the unauthorized purchase, deputies went to the car dealership where the order had been placed. They were told the buyers would be coming in to pick up the parts later that day.

When the suspects showed up, deputies were there to arrest them.

Charges against the two men include larceny, fraud, credit card fraud and giving false identification to law enforcement. They were held without bond at the Loudoun Adult Detention Center.