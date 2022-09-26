Students Plan Walkout at 8 Loudoun High Schools to Protest State Policy

Students at nearly 100 high schools across several school districts plan to walk out of class on Tuesday Sept. 27 to protest Virginia Department of Education model policies that overturn existing protections for transgender students.

In Loudoun County, walkouts are planned at Dominion High School, Heritage High School, John Champe High School, Loudoun County High School, Loudoun Valley High School, Park View High School, Riverside High School and Tuscarora High School. Other jurisdictions where walkouts are planned include Fairfax County Public Schools, Arlington County Public Schools, and Prince William County Public Schools among others.

The walkout, organized by Pride Liberation, a 500+ member student run organization of queer and allied students that advocate for LGBTQ rights in Virginia, said the new revisions betray the original intent of the law and now attack LGBTQ students across Virginia.

“These revised guidelines will only hurt students in a time when students are facing unparalleled mental health challenges and are a cruel attempt to politicizes the existence of LGBTQ students for political gain,” according to a statement from Pride Liberation in a press release. It went on to say, “we call for the VDOE to revoke its draft revisions and for school boards to affirm their commitment to protect all students by rejecting these bigoted proposed guidelines.”

“Loudoun County Public Schools is aware of a possible student demonstration on Tuesday, September 27. First, the top priority of Loudoun County Public Schools is the safety and security of students and staff. Keeping this in mind, high schools will provide a safe space for students to exercise their freedom of expression,” Loudoun County Public Schools public information officer Wayde Byard said in an emailed statement. “Students who choose to demonstrate will not be penalized. We have asked that students who participate do so peacefully, without signage, and in accordance with the Students Rights and Responsibilities that they reviewed and signed at the beginning of the year.”

The VDOE on Friday Sept. 16 published new 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity and Respect for all Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools, which replaces the 2021 Model Policies that gave guidelines for the protection and health of transgender students.

The 2021 Model Policies directed schools to consider the health and safety of the student and if the student was ready to share information with their family on their gender identity if it differed from what they were assigned at birth. The new policies state that only parents can decide what names or pronouns the school staff can use for children at school and states parents are to be involved in deciding if their child engages in any counseling or social transition that encourages a gender that differs from what they were assigned at birth.

The new policies also direct schools to try to accommodate students’ distinctive needs such as those whose gender identity differs from what they were assigned at birth, by working with parents to identify those needs and meeting them with facilities like single user bathrooms. The previous policies stated school divisions should get rid of gender-based practices in all areas including bathrooms, locker rooms, sports and other activities to avoid excluding, stigmatizing or marginalizing students.

The 2022 Model Policies are subject to a 30-day period of public comment, after which local school boards must adopt local policies consistent with the model policies.

See the full model polices here.