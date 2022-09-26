Photo Gallery: The Leesburg Airshow Takes to the Skies

The Leesburg Airshow returned Saturday, Sept. 24 at Leesburg Executive Airport with aerobatics, historic planes, food and drink and kids’ games.

On the airport tarmac, visitors stepped inside a C-47B Skytrain that flew over the skies of France during World War II, a UH-1 Huey helicopter that flew over Vietnam with the bullet holes to prove it, a restored Air North DC-3 the “Yukon Sourdough,” and other interesting, historic or unusual aircraft along with aviation-related exhibits and educational activities, an inflatable obstacle course and giant slide for the kids, and food and drinks.

Meanwhile in the skies, aerobatic performers, restored historic planes and a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65D Dolphin demonstrated.

For more information, go to LeesburgAirshow.com.

Wing walker Beth Sommer of the Bealeton-based Flying Circus Airshow performs at the Sept. 24, 2022 Leesburg Airshow. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

RJ Gritter appears to tumble out of the sky in his custom Decathlon during an aerobatic performance at the Sept. 24, 2022 Leesburg Airshow. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

RJ Gritter speeds low to the runway in his custom Decathlon at the Sept. 24, 2022 Leesburg Airshow. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Chris Thomas trails smoke during a demonstration of a WWII-era Navy SNJ-2 trainer, also known as the T-6 Texan, at the Sept. 24, 2022 Leesburg Airshow. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

RJ Gritter performs an aerobatic comedy routine abord a near-stock Piper J3C Cub at the Sept. 24, 2022 Leesburg Airshow. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

A Flying Circus performer performs a flag jump while Eve Stuck of the Catoctin School of Music performs the National Anthem to kick off the flying demonstrations at the Sept. 24, 2022 Leesburg Airshow. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

A young visitor to the Sept. 24, 2022 Leesburg Airshow sits inside a gun turret from a WWII-era Martin B-26 Marauder presented by the Commemorative Air Force. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Liberty Warbirds Director of Quality Control David Jones shows two young visitors to the Sept. 24, 2022 Leesburg Airshow the inside of a Vietnam-era UH-1 Huey. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Visitors to the Sept. 24, 2022 Leesburg Airshow see a C-47B Skytrain that flew over France during WWII. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Visitors to the Sept. 24, 2022 Leesburg Airshow take shelter from the heat on the tarmac under the wing of a restored Air North DC-3, the ‘Yukon Sourdough.’ [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]