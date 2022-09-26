Photo Gallery: The Leesburg Airshow Takes to the Skies

The Leesburg Airshow returned Saturday, Sept. 24 at Leesburg Executive Airport with aerobatics, historic planes, food and drink and kids’ games.
On the airport tarmac, visitors stepped inside a C-47B Skytrain that flew over the skies of France during World War II, a UH-1 Huey helicopter that flew over Vietnam with the bullet holes to prove it, a restored Air North DC-3 the “Yukon Sourdough,” and other interesting, historic or unusual aircraft along with aviation-related exhibits and educational activities, an inflatable obstacle course and giant slide for the kids, and food and drinks.
Meanwhile in the skies, aerobatic performers, restored historic planes and a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65D Dolphin demonstrated.