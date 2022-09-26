Lovettsville’s Oktoberfest Returns; Huck Defends Race Championship

The long-awaited return of the Lovettsville Oktoberfest took place this weekend, with large crowds returning after a two-year COVID hiatus to watch the wiener dog races, hear live music, visit vendors, learn of the town’s German heritage, eat food and, of course, drink lots of beer.

On Friday night, Lovettsville Oktoberfest King Nico Adlung tapped the keg at the opening ceremonies, officially kicking off the event according to the official Facebook page. This year’s queen was Natalie Adlung.

On Saturday, large crowds gathered to watch festival favorite Weiner Dog Races. This year former Oktoberfest King David Willard emceed the event. The Alpine Division races kicked off in the afternoon, followed by the Bavarian division.

2019 Weiner Dog Defending Champion Huck Houtz, owned by Jason and Suzy Houtz, won the Alpine Division after beating out Patches, Frida, Squeak and Squid.

In the Bavarian Division, Georgia beat out Lord Bimington Farquaad III, Esme, Hermes and Mr. Bratman to win the top prize.

It came down to Huck and Georgia for the inaugural Kaiser Cup.

The Kaiser cup was named after former Lovettsville Oktoberfest Weiner Dog Champion, Kaiser Stambules who was champion for five years until 2019 when he lost the title to Huck.

Kaiser’s owners, former Leesburg residents Susan and Angelo Stambules, returned to Lovettsville for the first ever Kaiser Cup to honor their former champion who recently died. The Stambules were brought to the field and Vice Mayor Christopher Hornbaker pointed out that at the last Oktoberfest race in 2019, Huck had beaten Kaiser, and in 2018 Kaiser had beaten Georgia.

Huck and Georgia faced off for the best two out of three races, but it only took two for Huck to be declared the winner of the 2022 Lovettsville Oktoberfest Wiener dog champion and defend his title.

During the trophy ceremony, the Stambules presented Huck with Kaiser’s racing gator.

Lovettsville Oktoberfest Queen Natalie Adlung, Lovettsville Mayor Nate Fontaine and Weiner Dog Race Emcee, David Willard at the 2022 Wiener Dog races. This year marked the first Oktoberfest since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the event two years ago. [Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now].

Nico Adlung, 2022 Oktoberfest King and race referee gets the crowd excited before a race. [Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now].

A race between Georgia and Mr. Bratman on Sept. 24. This year marked the return of the Lovettsville Oktoberfest since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the event two years ago. The wiener dog races are a festival favorite. [Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now].

Lovettsville residents demonstrate a German dance at the 2022 Oktoberfest on Sept. 24. [Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now].

People mingle and check out food and beer vendors at the 2022 Lovettsville Oktoberfest on Sept. 24 [Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now].

Huck and Georgia race to the finish line in the inaugural Kaiser Cup. Huck defended his 2019 title by beating Georgia on Sept. 24. [Alexis Gusitn/Loudoun Now].

A dog runs to the finish line during the Bavarian Division of the weiner dog race at Lovettsville’s Oktoberfest on Sept. 24. [Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now].