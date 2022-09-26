Loudoun’s Hanson Park Opening Celebrated

Loudoun County officials held likely their best-attended ribbon cutting ever Friday, Sept. 23 as they formally opened the long-awaited Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park.

The 257-acre regional park is the result of years of planning and work and the vision of Haldore “Hal” and Berni Hanson three decades ago. After Hal Hanson, a writer, U.S. State Department official and nonprofit leader, died in 1992, the Hanson Family Partnership agreed to sell the land to Loudoun County only for use as a park in keeping with the wishes of Hal and Berni. The county bought the property in 2009 through negotiations with the Hanson family, Dominion Power and the National Park Service as a part of a United States Department of Interior program. The majority of the $100 million project budget was paid through developer proffers.

County government and contractor leaders celebrated the ribbon cutting in front of bleachers full of people there for the event.

Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles), Loudoun’s longest-serving current supervisor, recalled the county board’s vote on the project in 2012, his first year in office.

“This has been with me now for 11 years, different staff, different colleagues—but one thing has been constant, which has been the support of the entire community and the board,” he said.

“There was a lot of input from the public on what would go into this park. That framework was what set up this one-of-a-kind park,” said Loudoun Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure Acting Deputy Director Scott Worrest. “I wasn’t around for those workshops, but based on everything that is fit into this park, I have to assume that if something was mentioned, it got put on a board.” Loudoun Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure Acting Deputy Director Scott Worrest speaks at the grand opening of Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park Friday, Sept. 23, with families already packed into a playground in the background. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

He said the park is a once-in-a-lifetime type of project. HESS Construction Project Manager Jonathan Lang said in terms of footprint it was the largest project the company had ever tackled.

The park’s extensive features include a cricket pitch, disc golf course, four baseball/softball fields with batting cages, four tennis courts/pickleball courts, an outdoor basketball court, skate plaza, splash pad, 10 multi-purpose grass fields, two artificial turf fields with grandstands and press boxes and two playgrounds with rubberized surface. The project also includes an amphitheater, concession and restroom buildings and pavilions, fishing piers, five ponds, a lodge/event center, nature center, paved and unpaved trails, picnic pavilions, two off-leash areas for dogs, more than 75 acres of passive parkland and a renovation of the Hanson House.

“This regional part was built with everyone in mind, from the splash pad, to the pickleball, to the disc golf course,” said Loudoun Parks, Recreation and Open Space Board Chair Kristen Reed. “We even have a space for dogs.”

The county celebrated the park’s first full day officially open on Saturday, Sept. 24 with a day of activities including bounce houses, food trucks, lawn games, a Nature Center open house with displays and children’s crafts, teams practicing on the various sports fields, shuttle tours of the park, and an open house at the lodge.

The park is located off Evergreen Mills Road in Aldie, between Brambleton and Willowsford.