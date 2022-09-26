Loudoun4All Plans Rally to Support Public Education, Teachers

A group of parents and community members will hold a rally to show support for public education and to show support for teachers outside of the Loudoun County School Board meeting Sept. 27.

Political Action Committee Loudoun4All said in a press release it’s hosting the rally to counter the attacks on public education in Loudoun County, including ongoing attempts to discredit public education with the end goal of implementing vouchers to fund private schools. The release also states that teachers have expressed to the group that they feel they are under attack and are being accused of “indoctrinating” students.

The group hopes to show teachers they are supported by the majority of county residents; protect public education; advocate for diversity, inclusion and equity and to push back on attempts to ban books in schools.

Speakers include representatives from Equality Loudoun, the Loudoun Education Association, a Loudoun County Public School teacher, an activist for the autistic community and more, according to the release.

The rally will be held at 5 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Loudoun County Public Schools Administration Building on Education Court in Ashburn.