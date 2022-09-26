Loudoun Hunger Relief Celebrates New Van, Gives Fleet Van to Legacy Farms

Donations to Loudoun Hunger Relief during GiveChoose were a windfall for two nonprofits, as the hunger nonprofit both bought a new refrigerated van with the funds raised and donated one of its current fleet to Legacy Farms.

GiveChoose is the annual day of giving hosted by The Community Foundation of Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties. Loudoun Hunger Relief called the new van a “vital” addition to their fleet, which last year moved almost 3 million pounds of food from donor grocery stores, farms and farmers markets to families in need.

At a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new van on Thursday, Sept. 22, the nonprofit held a surprise second celebration to announce donating a “Vintage Van” to Legacy Farms, a Loudoun nonprofit offering internships and training to neurodivergent people. Legacy Farms grows vegetables and flowers for a CSA, and needed the van to expand their operations.

“The gift of this vehicle will allow us to streamline and add efficiency to our operations,” Legacy Farms Executive Director Laurie Young said. “We can’t wait to give it a little makeover and begin delivering our flower and veggie CSA’s in this awesome van!”

“Today was an amazing day! Not only did LHR enhance our ability to serve our community by adding a new refrigerated vehicle to our fleet, but we were able to provide another great Loudoun nonprofit with a vehicle to enhance their mission,” Loudoun Hunger Relief President and CEO Jennifer Montgomery said. “It’s all about neighbors helping neighbors, and we are honored to serve.”

Loudoun Hunger continues to provide emergency groceries to almost 3,000 Loudoun residents a week. Last year, they delivered 2.3 million meals, serving around about 600 to 700 families each week. For more information visit loudounhunger.org.

Legacy Farms offers targeted, custom-designed apprenticeships to neurodivergent people, who work in their garden, in the community and in organizational management. In the summer, Legacy Farms offers CSA shares with monthly fresh produce paired with recipe cards and offerings from other local businesses like hot sauce, mushrooms, artisan chocolate and other products. For more information visit legacyfarmsvirginia.org.