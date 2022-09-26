Letter: Roy Liggett, Leesburg

Editor: In his Sept. 16 letter, Chris Stevenson claimed, “people in high places and with significant influence have, without credible substantiation, called into question the integrity of the locally directed American election system beginning with the 2020 election.” Of course, that is not true.

In the 2016 election, Mrs. Clinton claimed that the election was rigged. Others, such as Elizabeth Warren, picked up the banter. And yes, the same claim occurred in the 2000 election between Bush and Gore. Mr. Stevenson is correct when he says this is a serious concern. But then let’s be honest here, it didn’t start in 2000, and both parties have raised it.

In picking the 2020 election to highlight, Mr. Stevenson gives it all away. He says that he invites neither hostility nor judgment from either party. But by concentrating only on the 2020 election, to the exclusion of the earlier elections, he has already given it away, and invited hostility.

Roy Liggett, Leesburg