Letter: Donovan Tate, Lovettsville

Editor: On Nov. 8, citizens around the country will step into ballot boxes and voice how they want this country run. The competition of ideas produces a path forward for the country, and we the people decide that path. Competition is what produces greatness. Competition in life is what improves skills. Competition forges athletes. They sent us to the moon and developed ideas that will outlive us.

Unfortunately, for the residents of Lovettsville, this competition of ideas will not take place for our mayoral election. Christopher Hornbaker will assume the elected office without having to truly face his constituents. While his ideas may value the will of the people, we could never be sure without a true competition of ideas.

This leaves me disappointed in the residents of my hometown, including myself.

We should not elect our mayor by default. Generations of people fought for this very right to self-govern. With that comes a deep responsibility to run our own communities. Whether that’s volunteering, showing up to council meetings, or simply voting every election. These actions decide how we govern ourselves.

What a beautiful thing that is. The right to choose our path forward.

The residents of Lovettsville mustn’t simply accept an individual to assume elected office by default. President Kennedy in his inaugural address said, “In your hands, my fellow citizens, more than mine, will rest final success or failure of our course. Since this country was founded, each generation of Americans has been summoned to give testimony to its national loyalty.”

I call on my fellow citizens to mount a write-in campaign for this office and give Mr. Hornbaker a true competition for this office.

Donovan Tate, Lovettsville