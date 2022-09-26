Hundreds Run to Support Teen Suicide Prevention Efforts

The Ryan Bartel Foundation held its seventh 5K We’re All Human Color Run on Sunday to raise awareness of and funding for its teen suicide prevention programs.

“We started this seven years ago after we lost our son to suicide and we decided that we really didn’t want any other families to go through what we had gone through,” Suzie Bartel told the crowd before the start of the race.

Since the death of Ryan Bartel at age 17 in 2014, the foundation has worked with school and community leaders to develop programs designed to break the stigma around mental health and combat teen suicide.

“Our focus is on upstream prevention. What that actually means is that we’re trying to build resilience in all of our teen population because if you can imagine we have the resilience and the coping skills to get through the hard time then hopefully you won’t actually go over the edge when things get tough,” she said.

The foundation promotes the Source of Strength program that focuses on helping teens before they reach the point of crisis and now is offered in Loudoun’s high schools and middle schools. During the event, runners passed through eight stations on the course, each highlighting a core element of the Sources of Strength—spirituality, mental health, medical access, family support, positive friends, mentors, health activities, generosity. Volunteer tossed colored powers at the runners as they crossed each station.

“What we try to do is to get our teens to focus on the positive things in their lives. We have a tendency as human beings to let one negative completely overwhelm us. And what we try to turn around for them is that we all have a lot of great things happening at the same time in our lives. So we try to turn the negatives in to positives,” Bartel said. “We need to build each other up. We need to support one another. And instead of tearing each other down, we have to look out for each other by noticing who is around us, taking a moment just to see and to listen, and you might actually find that there is someone right next to you who is badly in need of some support. That’s how we make a difference.”

Bartel said the challenges facing teens have increased during the pandemic. She describes them as “lost years” for teens.

“A lot of our teens actually lost themselves. They didn’t really know how to identify with who they were anymore. So we’re slowing coming back, but it is going to take some time,” she said. “We recognize that and we’re here for you. We’re here to try and build you back up again. Strength doesn’t come from what you can do. Strength come from overcoming what you thought you couldn’t do and doing the things that you love more often.”

Matt Hallam, co-founder of Nick’s Way, addresses the crowd before the 2022 We’re All Human Color Run, as Susie Bartel looks on.

Participant prepare for the 2022 We’re All Human Color Run by tossing color powder in the air.

Volunteer tossed colored powders at the runners as they crossed each station during the 2022 We’re All Human Color Run.

Candidate for the “Most Colorful” prize line up after the 2022 We’re All Human Color Run.

The Running Man Trophy, presented to the organization with the most participants, went to the Be Strong Be Kind For Brody team from Willard Middle School, with more than 50 people in group.

Several other families who have lost children to suicide joined Sunday’s event.

Matt Hallam introduced a new program launched following the death of his son. Nick’s Way offers resources to help families afford mental health therapy.

“It does take community. It does take all of it. We all have to take some action,” Hallam said. “Maybe somebody is going through something and you’re hesitant. Should I say something, or should I put my arm around them? Go do it. Go take that step that maybe you wouldn’t have taken in the past.”

The race kicked off with the crowd tossing colored power in the air as a group before taking to the course. At the end prizes were awarded to the runners who ended up with the most colored on their clothes and faces, and to those with the least. The Running Man Trophy, presented to the organization with the most participants, went to the Be Strong Be Kind For Brody team from Willard Middle School, with more than 50 people in group.