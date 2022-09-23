Sterling Truck Driver Charged in Fatal Crash

Virginia State Police have charged a Sterling man with reckless driving following an investigation of a fatal crash in Fauquier County.

According to the report, the crash happened at 1:12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 in Opal. A 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling north on Rt. 29 when it failed to stop at a red light and collided with a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was traveling northbound through the intersection on Rt. 17. The Harley-Davidson had a green light.

The rider of the Harley-Davidson, John R. Selby, 77, of Bealeton, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The truck driver, Alexei Plavan, 64, was arrested and charged with reckless driving. He was taken to Culpeper County Jail and released on bond.

The crash remains under investigation.