Sterling Truck Driver Charged in Fatal Crash
Virginia State Police have charged a Sterling man with reckless driving following an investigation of a fatal crash in Fauquier County.
According to the report, the crash happened at 1:12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 in Opal. A 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling north on Rt. 29 when it failed to stop at a red light and collided with a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was traveling northbound through the intersection on Rt. 17. The Harley-Davidson had a green light.
The rider of the Harley-Davidson, John R. Selby, 77, of Bealeton, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.
The truck driver, Alexei Plavan, 64, was arrested and charged with reckless driving. He was taken to Culpeper County Jail and released on bond.
The crash remains under investigation.
One thought on “Sterling Truck Driver Charged in Fatal Crash”
This is outrageous. Someone apparently ran a red light & killed another person. I hope Alexei Plavan is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. To the family of John R. Selby, please accept my sincere condolences. RIP