More ARPA Funding Available for Loudoun Nonprofits

New applications are open for American Rescue Plan Act funding for nonprofit organizations helping Loudoun residents’ recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of $2.5 million is available in this round of grants. The funding will support organizations working to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic through immediate relief to low-income residents, while also addressing pre-existing health, economic and social disparities.

That include supporting work in food assistance, rental assistance, utility assistance and mental health, with a focus on populations that have limited access to mental health services due to income or other factors. All are aimed toward helping people and families regain security and self-sufficiency.

Grant funding covers activities retroactive to July 1, 2022 and to Dec. 31, 2024.

The county is also offering and recommending an informational webinar for grant applicants, offered on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at noon and Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 1:30 p.m.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. For questions about the application process, email ARPA Coordinator Kristine Powers at nonprofits@loudoun.gov.

Grant applications and details on how to access the webinar are online at loudoun.gov/grantopportunities.