Loudoun Deputies Seek Exxon Robbery Suspect

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred Thursday night at a Sterling gas station.

According to the report, shortly after 11 p.m. Sept. 22, a man entered the convenience store of the Exxon gas station located on the 23000 block of Pacific Boulevard. He walked around the store before exiting and walking back inside several times before he reached over the counter and attempted to take items from the clerk. He then grabbed the clerk’s arms and pulled her, taking the items. He fled the store.

The clerk received minor injuries and declined further medical treatment at the scene, according to the report.

Detectives released surveillance photos of the suspect, who is described as a Black male in his 20s, approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall.

He left the area in a white SUV that was occupied by a Black female.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective T. Rodriguez of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.