Telos, IBM Team Up for Cybersecurity Compliance Tool

Ashburn-based Telos Corporation collaborated with IBM Security to automate cybersecurity compliance activities.

“The number of global, national and local compliance requirements are increasing, which means enterprises now have massive amounts of security controls to implement, test and report on,” stated John B. Wood, Telos CEO and chairman. “Telos and IBM Security are excited to address this issue together by leveraging our combined and extensive expertise in IT risk management and compliance to create efficiency out of chaos and offer effective solutions to the audit fatigue issue.”

The Active Governance Services solution is available through IBM Security Services and which helps organizations overcome the challenges and costs associated with regulatory compliance, and audit fatigue.

According to a 2020 Telos study, organizations, on average, must comply with 13 different IT security compliance and privacy regulations, which requires a team of 22 dedicated staff members and results in 58 working days per quarter spent responding to audit evidence requests. Beyond audit fatigue, the study also found that 86% of respondents believed compliance is or will be an issue when moving systems, applications, and infrastructures to the cloud.

The AGS solution employs Telos’ Xacta IT Risk Management platform that automates the most time-consuming aspects of compliance and audit activities like control selection, validation, reporting, and monitoring.

Learn more about AGS, at telos.com.