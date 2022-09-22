Round Hill Council Approves Downtown Park Improvements

Round Hill’s Loudoun Street Park is about to get a refresh.

The Town Council on Thursday unanimously approved the appropriation of up to $75,000 to replace the playground equipment, which was installed at the downtown park two decades ago. The town has budgeted $110,000 for park upgrades this year, boosted by federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The makeover is a priority for Town Administrator Melissa Hynes, who said the new equipment might be in place in time for the holiday activities in December, but certainly would be up and running by next spring.

In addition to installing the new playground, Hynes is working on plans to create a memorial paver program to recognize the services of the town’s military veterans and an outdoor display depicting the town’s history. The playground equipment planned to be installed at Round Hill’s Loudoun Street Park. [Playground Specialists Inc.]