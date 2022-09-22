Red Hill Comp Plan Amendment Public Meeting Set

The Loudoun Department of Planning and Zoning will hold a public update on a comprehensive plan amendment concerning the Red Hill community on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Brambleton Library.

The county is considering moving the community from the Rural Policy Area to the Transition Policy Area, opening the door to central water and sewer service for the neighborhood. It is bounded on the three sides by areas that already have that service.

The 424-acre community includes large areas of forested open space and agriculture, with around 40 percent, 172 acres, of the land owned by the Loudoun County School Board with plans for a new school complex that is also planned to have central water and sewer.

The comprehensive plan amendment is scheduled for a public hearing at the Planning Commission on Oct. 25. More information is available online at loudoun.gov/cpams or at loudoun.gov/lola by searching for CPAM-2020-0002.

The meeting will be in Meeting Room A at the Brambleton Library, 22850 Brambleton Plaza, Brambleton.