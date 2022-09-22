Middleburg BLA Information Meeting Planned

The Town of Middleburg will hold a public information meeting starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Middleburg Community Center to provide public updates on two boundary line adjustment concepts brought forward by two property owners.

The meeting will include a review of the public input received over the past four months and cover key data points that were developed in response to citizen input, to include the potential impact on the town’s budget and operations.

The two BLA concepts have proposed bringing two separate parcels into the town limits, with remaining acreage being placed into conservation easement. The proposals include workforce or affordable housing in an effort meet an unmet housing need in and around Middleburg.

Following the meeting, the town will provide the same information to the two property owners who may then decide whether to make a formal request for incorporation. Middleburg Council Issues Statement on Annexation ‘Disinformation’