James Monroe Visit Planned at Aldie Mill

Have you ever wanted to meet the fifth president of the United States? On Saturday, Oct. 8 “An Afternoon with James Monroe” is planned at Aldie Mill Historic Park.

Sponsored by NOVA Parks, the Aldie Heritage Association, and Rogan Miller Zimmerman PLLC, Colonel Monroe, as he preferred to be known, will be portrayed by James Harrison, a living history interpreter and reenactor with nearly 35 years of experience.

Harrison’s Monroe will be speaking in 1822 and will look back on the past few years of his presidency with commentary on his upcoming retirement at Oak Hill and his business interactions with Aldie Mill owner and friend Charles Fenton Mercer.

A $30 per fee person includes a reception following the program. Space is limited and tickets must be purchased in advance at apm.activecommunities.com/novaparks/Activity_Search/6559.

Proceeds benefit Aldie Mill’s educational efforts in the community.