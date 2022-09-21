Russell Branch Pkwy. Crossings Could See Work

County staff members have recommended $5.36 million to improve five intersections along Russell Branch Parkway from Ashbrook Marketplace Plaza to Ashbrook Place. Those also include the intersections at Navajo Drive, Hopi Drive, and Lumbee Way.

Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) and her predecessor on the board, Ron Meyer, asked for a traffic and safety study on that stretch of road, building on the ongoing countywide intersection improvement program. A study for that program suggested safety issues along the entire corridor, and a subsequent countywide study of sidewalks and paths ranked the south side of Russell Branch between Lumbee Way and Savin Hill Drive among the highest-priority missing links in that network.

County staff now recommends work such as a new shared-use paths high visibility-crosswalks, and a traffic signal at Ashbrook Marketplace Plaza. Together with other improvements such as rumble strips and rebuilt ADA-compliant curb ramps that work is estimated at $5.36 million, which county staff recommended including in next year’s capital budget talks. County staff also identified another $4.4 million in lower-priority work along the corridor such as more shared-use paths and improvements at bus stops such as street lighting.

Supervisors on Sept. 20 approved the results of that study and forward the high-priority work to their next budget deliberations.