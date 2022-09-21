Loudoun Detective, Dispatcher Earn Statewide Awards

Two members of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office received statewide recognition during the the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association Annual Conference on Sept. 20 in Virginia Beach.

The VSA Deputy Sheriff of the Year award went to a Loudoun deputy who played a key role in a narcotics investigation that began in 2017 and led to the largest seizure of illegal drugs in the history of the county and impacted the operations of the Mexican Sinaloa cartel. In February 2020, Loudoun detectives on the Drug Enforcement Administration High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force seized $6.5 million worth of drugs, guns, and cash connected to the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, including seven firearms, $1.4 million in U.S. currency, 50 kilograms of cocaine, 1 kilogram of heroin, 6 pounds of marijuana, 150 grams of crack cocaine, 2 kilograms of fentanyl and 100 fentanyl pills.

Because of the sensitive nature of the work performed, the detective’s name was not released by the Sheriff’s Office.

The VSA 2022 Dispatcher of the Year award was presented to Loudoun’s Molly Rau. She is assigned to the night shift at the Emergency Communications Center and has been a Sheriff’s Office employee for nearly three years. Rau is certified in crisis intervention training and is already a communications training officer.

Rau was recognized for her response when a call was received about someone live streaming on Facebook threatening self-harm with a knife. She coordinated with field deputies to determine the person’s address while monitoring several channels and handling calls related to the situation. Simultaneously, there were two additional calls received regarding subjects threatening harm. Her efforts were credited with helping to resolve all the incidents successfully.

“This statewide recognition is a testament to the work of all of our employees, both sworn and civilian. The professionalism and work ethic of both the detective and dispatcher Rau is a reflection of your sheriff’s office as a premier law enforcement organization, and why the LCSO continues to be a model agency for Virginia and the nation,” Sheriff Michael Chapman stated.