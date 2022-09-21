Leesburg’s Scout Troop 982 Celebrates 40 Years

Scouts BSA Troop 982 celebrated its 40th anniversary Saturday, joined by some of the scouts from the troop’s long history.

The troop hosted a Sept. 17 Court of Honor at the Leesburg Moose Lodge 1041, recognizing individual scout achievements, followed by an anniversary ceremony.

Charles Craig, an Eagle Scout from the troop sponsor Leesburg Hobbies & Collectibles—affectionately known as the Scout Store—presented a “significant” monetary gift in memory of his father Michael Craig, who at one point was a troop Scoutmaster, according to the troop.

Founded in 1982, Troop 982 has produced more than 157 Eagle Scouts, the highest rank attainable in the Scouts. The troop had been without a sponsoring organization or permanent home for a year, but in June 2022, Troop 982 partnered with the Leesburg Moose Lodge 1041. The Moose Lodge is providing meeting space, storage, and support by becoming the Chartering Organization of the Troop.

The troop is also a High Adventure Troop, and in the past four years has sent scouts to Summit Bechtel Reserve, WV; Northern Tier, MN; Philmont Scout Ranch, NM; and Seabase – Key West in Florida.

The troop also attends Summer Camp for a week each summer, including in 2022 at Goshen Scout Reservation in the Blue Ridge Mountains around the 450-acre Lake Merriweather, where they took part in scouting programs like wilderness survival, swimming, shooting sports, and other skills they need to earn some of the roughly 60 merit badges offered.

Learn more about Troop 982, at sites.google.com/view/troop982.